NYSC, Veritable Tool to Build Strong, United Nation, Says Bauchi Gov

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has stated that the National Youth Service Corps NYSC) remains a veritable tool in the country’s quest to build a strong, virile, united and indivisible entity.

He stated this during the official swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ stream II corps members posted to the state at the permanent orientation camp in Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Mohammed, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, added that the scheme, which was established about 50 years ago, had demonstrated its ability to remain relevant in the life cycle of the country.

He, however, urged the corps members to be patriotic and selfless in all their activities both in camp and at their places of primary assignment, adding that this would forge the ties of brotherhood based on trust, hopes and aspirations for a greater Nigeria.

The governor said: “Given the strategic utility value of the youths as imperative for nation building, our government will spare no effort in strengthening and empowering youth-related programmes and would also make adequate provision towards the realisation of this objective.

“My dear compatriots, the success or otherwise of your service year is to a large extent dependent on the foundation laid during the orientation course.

I enjoin you to participate actively in all camp activities so as to adequately equip yourselves for the challenges ahead.

“We are committed to supporting the NYSC scheme in the state and shall continue to ensure that necessary appropriation will continue to be provided to sustain the gains of the service corp.”

The governor further reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide for the welfare and security needs of all corps members deployed to the state.

Also speaking, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Rifkatu Yakubu, lauded the governor for the support the scheme had been enjoying in the state over time.

Yakubu was particular about the prompt mobilisation of resources to rebuild the orientation camp’s perimeter fence that was destroyed by a rainstorm during the last rainy season.

“Sir, your unquantifiable love for the NYSC scheme is highly appreciated.

“May I at this juncture make a passionate appeal to Your Excellency to please assist in reconnecting the orientation camp to the national grid?

“I equally wish to reiterate our early appeal for expansion of the camp multipurpose hall to 5000 capacity and additional hostel accommodation so as to meet up with the growing population of corps members,” she said.