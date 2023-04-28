APC: We’ve Not Released Zoning Formula for 10th Assembly Leadership Positions

• Youths vanguard backs Akpabio, Betara as Senate President, Speaker

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the ruling party has not zoned the leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly.



The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement issued Friday said any statement to the contrary did not emanate from the party.

Morka said any decision made in that regard would be made public.

He said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to versions of zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions in circulation in sections of social media. The information did not emanate from the party and should be disregarded.

“To be clear, the party has yet to zone positions of leadership of the 10th National Assembly. Any decisions made in that regard will be duly communicated via the party’s official information channels.”

Meanwhile, the APC Youth Vanguard has thrown their weight behind the aspiration of Senator Godswill Akpabio to emerge as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

The National Youth Leader of the group, Hon. Tukura Kwayi, while addressing a press conference on Friday in Abuja said cohesion should be at the front burner and must be given preeminent consideration in the current struggle for the leadership of the National Assembly.

He said: “It is in that spirit that we strongly root for His Excellency Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio as Senate President because we believe he has the capacity and the pan-Nigerian spirit to steer the wheel of legislative governance positively in the 10th Senate.

“Senator Akpabio, who is a prominent lawyer, cerebral politician and uncommon administrator has the wherewithal and the quality of mind having served as a two-term governor in Akwa Ibom State and is currently heading for his second term in the Senate will definitely bring value and valour to the next administration.”

Kwayi noted that the South-south geo-political zone, where Akpabio hails from, needs to be convinced that they have all it takes to be part of the mainstream APC, adding that empowering a stakeholder like Akpabio was critical and fundamental in attaining that objective.

“For the Speakership position, we believe Rt Hon Mukhtar Aliyu Betara has the capacity of mind and the intellect to unite the 360 member House of Representatives at a time where both the governing All Progressives Congress has an almost equal number of lawmakers with the combined opposition political parties,” he said.

Kwayi further stressed that the House of Representatives also needs a man with the quality of character, and indeed the needed legislative experience to preside over the affairs of the House.

To this end, the group has also backed the aspiration of Hon. Aliyu Betara, a fourth-term lawmaker as the next Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Kwayi maintained that no lawmakers among the colony of aspirants for the nation’s number four position parades that record and qualification.

According to him, “We wish to also state that a time where there is an outcry for youth inclusion in mainstream governance there is no other candidate that can match the credentials of the current chairman House committee on Appropriations.”

The group also called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to consider appointing Hon. James Faleke for the position of Chief of Staff considering the effort and commitment he exerted on the victory of his principal.

The group added that Faleke has proven to be a tested and trusted democrat trained in the finest virtues of loyalty and commitment to worthy causes.