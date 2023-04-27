Enugu CP Orders Investigation into Murder of APGA Guber Candidate

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the Homicide Section of the State CID and Tactical Squads of the Command to conduct a full-scale discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances of the murder of Dons Udeh, Enugu State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 elections.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command, DSP Danie Ndukwe, the CP urged the squads to ensure that they fished out and brought the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book, within the shortest possible time.

According to the statement, the lifeless and decomposing body of the deceased was found in a bush at 9th Mile Bypass in Udi Local Government Area, on Tuesday with marks of violence, which strongly suggests that he was murdered.

“The corpse was evacuated to the hospital, where it was confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and medical autopsy, by Police Operatives serving in 9th Mile Police Division of the Command,” the statement

said.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased was reported to be missing since Saturday, 22nd April 2023, at about 4pm, when he left his Enugu City home in a white-coloured Toyota Highlander Jeep, with registration number: ENU 800 NX, to an undisclosed destination.

“All efforts made to trace his whereabouts proved abortive, until his remains were found on the said date and location, while the vehicle was later found abandoned and recovered today, 26/04/2023 at about 10am, at Ngwo, along Old Enugu Road, Udi Local Government Area,”the statement said.