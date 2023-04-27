Biologix Becomes ISO Certified, Unveils New Logo, Services

Rebecca Ejifoma

One of the leading biotechnology companies in Nigeria, Biologix Support Services Ltd, has been awarded an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certification for its commitment to quality and competence in calibration services.

The scope of calibration is the international standard for testing and calibration labs which demonstrates their competence, impartiality, and consistency in delivering reliable results attainable globally.

Speaking at the formal event to unveil its new logo and biotech services, the Founder of Biologix Support Services Ltd, Dr. Voke Toye, said running a biotech company has been an exciting journey despite the hurdles during the humble beginnings.

She noted that her goal was to run something measurable with international standards. “Biologix has always used international benchmarks for all activities it carries out.

The founder described the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation by the Nigeria National Accreditation System (NiNAS), new logos, and services as a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards becoming a leading biotechnology company in Nigeria and Africa.

Toye further expressed the firm’s unwavering commitment to providing their clients with the highest quality services and solutions that are easily accessible locally, more affordable, and with shorter turnaround times.

Her words, “We are confident that our new offerings in the diagnostic laboratory space will further enhance our ability to meet their needs.”

Meanwhile, the launch of the new services caters to the needs of our clients and the broader biotechnology space in Nigeria.

These services include a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests, DNA Sequencing, and other pathology services.

They are designed to meet the demands of the fast-evolving biotechnology landscape and provide our clients with the latest cutting-edge solutions.

On her part, the Director of Research, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Prof. Rosemary Audu, commended Biologix for its efforts in the country’s health sector.

The virologist noted that the accreditation affirms the excellence of the company’s process.