Adamawa PDP  Protests, Demands Release of  Members Detained by DSS





Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), A.T Shehu yesterday morning led a group of protesters to the office of the Department of Security Services (DSS) in Yola, demanding the release of three PDP members who were allegedly detained by the DSS.

Shehu while leading the protesters, said the protest became necessary as their members were in detention since Wednesday last week.

He said their detention was beyond the time the constitution stipulates, explaining that every Nigerian has a fundamental human right not to be kept in police custody for more than 48 hours.

The State Chairman said the DSS, after receiving their complaint letter, has assured them that they would carry out investigation on the said members and do the needful as quickly as possible.

The persons were arrested aftermath the recent governorship election controversies in the state as a result of illegal declaration of winner by former Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari.

According to the protesters, the affected persons were said to be allegedly in the custody of the DSS for seven days without trial from the time of their arrest.

The affected persons include, Yusuf Mohammed, Zira John and Solomon Abafras.

However, the peaceful protest March started from State Headquarters of the PDP through Justice Buba Ardo Road to the DSS office in Yola where they presented their complaint letter.