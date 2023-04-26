Seinde Signature Partners Providus Bank on New Product

Sunday Ehigiator

Nigeria’s leading, and first-of-its-kind fragrance studio in Nigeria, Seinde Signature Limited, has announced a partnership with luxury British perfume brand, ‘Clive Christian’, alongside Providus Bank to launch Clive Christian’s latest product, ‘Town & Country’ in Nigeria.

Speaking at the official launch event held at Providus Head Office, Victoria Island Lagos, the MD/CEO, of Seinde Signature, Seinde Olusola, said the company’s partnership with the Clive Christian brand and the launch of its new product in Nigeria was to further expand the niche market in Nigeria to compete at the global stage.

According to him, “Clive Christian coming into the Nigerian space with their prestige all over the world further projects what we stand for as the best in the country.

“Apart from validating the business, that we don’t do fake, and communicate directly with niche manufacturers, Clive Christian’s partnership further expands the Nigeria niche market.”

Speaking on the partnership with Providus Bank, he said, “Our partnership with Providus goes as far back as October 1, 2022. We understand that if any of their customers use their cards in any of our stores they get a specific discount, while they talk about us to their customers. So the partnership at both ends is all about customer acquisition. We get customers through them and they also get customers through us.”

Also speaking, the Regional Director of Clive Christian, Tate Torongo said, “Town & Country was created in 1925 and famously worn by Winston Churchill.