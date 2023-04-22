Connect Nigeria Holds Business Mixer Forum April 28

Connect Nigeria has concluded arrangements to hold a Business Mixer forum for business leaders designed to build new business relationships and make connections that will quicken business growth.

The forum will hold on April 28 2023, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a statement signed by the Business Development Manager, Connect Nigeria, Uzor Anekwe, he said the Business Mixer event would bring together, leading entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and key decision-makers in the industry in an environment that is primed for networking.

“Built as the leading business networking event in the city of Lagos, the Connect Nigeria Business Mixer attracts executives, founders and decision-makers from across Nigeria’s business landscape. They get to meet, share ideas and insights and set up high-value business relationships. All of this takes place in an environment that’s primed for fruitful conversations and deal-making,” he stated.

He disclosed that Connect Nigeria’s Premium community; Club Connect members will also be in attendance at the event.

He said that attendees would have the opportunity to meet with other forward-thinking business people, engage industry stakeholders, gain new vital business contacts, and set up enterprises for maximum growth.

The Business Development Manager said that some previous speakers at the event include Obi Asika, Dr. Ola Anifowoshe, Sheila Ojei, Ike Nnaebue, and Tolu Akinpeloye of Nack Apparel and others.

However, Christiana Chijioke an attendee of the BizMix events said: “It is a wonderful event, we should have more of this in Nigeria and in fact the whole of Africa so that business strategies, branding, social media marketing, and legal issues can be helped solved just by connecting with people.”

Mr Origi Adebayi, who was also in attendance said: “I came all the way from Benin and all my expectations have been met. I am learning and networking with people especially. I have a lot to take home. It helps entrepreneurs gather knowledge helping them to manage all their resources.”