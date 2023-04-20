Tinubu Nominates 14 Persons into Presidential Transition Committee

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has nominated 14 more names into the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

This was disclosed in a letter submitted to the Secretary to Government of thr Federation, Boss Mustapha, with six weeks left for the handing over ceremony.

Tinubu had earlier nominated Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, and a former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, Olawale Edun as members of the PTC.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 9 set up a 20-man team led by Mustapha.

However, a source in Tinubu’s camp confirmed that the PTC was expanded and the president-elect was asked to nominate more persons.

According to the source, It is partially correct but not as reported by Sahara Reporters. The Govt transition Committee headed by SGF just expanded by creating subcommittees for the inauguration ceremonies and asked BAT to nominate more people from his side into the sub-committees.

Also, the Director of Media and Publicity, Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that the members of the committee were expanded.

He, however, added that he was not aware if it has been conveyed to the SGF through a letter.

Onanuga added: “I don’t know about any letter but what I know is that the committee, the number was expanded. What I know is that there were names submitted for inclusion in that committee.

“I was nominated for e media, that is correct. I have not seen any letter. I don’t know if it has been formally convened to them.”

Also, the Special Adviser to the President-elect, Dr. Dele Alake, who is currently far away with his principal in Paris, the French capital, confirmed the report.

He said: “Yeah, the list of the 14-man committee is authentic. It is genuine and few more names will come later.”

In the 14-member list of the PTC, Onanuga, will serve as Head of Media and Publicity while the current acting National Deputy Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abubakar Kyari, will coordinate and direct the committee’s finance and budget.

Also, Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, younger brother of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, was nominated as the head of security and ceremonial parade for the inauguration.

Others are: Executive Director of Nigeria Export-Import Bank, Stella Okotete (Secretariat, Planning and Monitoring); APC National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu (Medical Team); former governorship aspirant in Ekiti, Makinde Araoye (Venue, Parade and Swearing in); ex-Director General of National Broadcasting Commission, Dr. Danladi Bako (Inauguration Lecture) and Zainab Marwa-Abubakar, daughter of the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), who will anchor the pre-Inauguration dinner and gala night.

Also on the list are: Samira Saddik (Children’s Day), Abuh Andrew Abuh (Accommodation), Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir (Transportation and Logistics), Donald Wokoma (Protocol and Invitation), Bishop Adegbite (Church Service) and Imam Faud (Jumat Service.