  • Thursday, 20th April, 2023

Police Arrest Woman for Allegedly Defrauding German Man of $220,000

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi-Lagos,  has arrested 21-year-old Cynthia Chioma Atuonah, for alleged fraudulent conversion, stealing, and obtaining $220,000 by pretence from a German man.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Commissioner of Police Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi in Lagos, SP Yitayo Johnson disclosed this in a statement issued  yesterday.

The suspect, a 2019-graduate of Economics, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) and also claimed to be a model and proprietress of a Massage Spa known as The-Chi-Place, was said to have lured the 50-year-old victim on Instagram by feigning romantic intentions towards him, thereby gaining the victims’ trust and goodwill.

According to the statement, Atuonah promised to marry the victim, invited him to Nigeria for visits on several occasions, and then convinced him to relocate permanently to Nigeria to live together as husband and wife.

“In a ploy to dispel suspicion, the victim was made to meet with Atuonah Chiomas’ parents at Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, where he received their blessings to marry their daughter,” the statement read in part.

Atuonah was also said to have convinced the victim to return to Germany to sell his house in Stuttgart and forward the proceeds of the sale, together with his pension and life savings, to her domiciliary account in Fidelity Bank Plc to buy a house in Nigeria where they would both live as husband and wife as well as to establish a joint business outfit as indicated in the bank transfer narration.

During the interview session, the suspect, an indigene of Anambra State, admitted in her statement that the German national did transfer the $220,000 to her account.

The proceeds were then used to buy a two-bedroom terrace apartment at Zara Estate, Ikota Villa, Lekki Phase II.

Some of the funds were sent to support her mother’s business and to pay her father’s medical bills.

As noted in the statement: “Efforts are ongoing to recover other proceeds of the crime while the Unit remains committed to diligently investigate and prosecute fraudsters out there damaging the country’s image. The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.