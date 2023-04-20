Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC Deploys 950 Personnel in Kwara





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara State Command, has deployed 950 personnel for this forthcoming Eid El Fitr celebrations to help manage road uses during the period in the state.

The Sector Commander in the state, Mr. Fredrick Ogidan, stated this in Ilorin in a statement.

He said out of the 950 personnel deployed, 322 would be Special Marshalls, 27 patrol vehicles, two power bike, four Ambulances and a 70 tonne tow-truck to monitor all roads during the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

He also said the command has deployed personnel for traffic control at strategic location within Ilorin township and major cities in the state during the Eid special patrol scheduled from 20th to 25th April 2023.

He enjoined the motorist to obey traffic rules and regulations such as avoiding excessive speeding, overloading, obstruction, use of phone while driving, passenger manifest violation, operation of mechanical deficiency and rickety vehicles, and lane discipline/route violation among others.

“In other to achieve free flow of traffic and reduction in road traffic crash during the festivity, the heavy tow-truck, ambulances and rescue Marshals will be station along major highway within the state. The operation is targeted toward achieving 5% reduction in road traffic death and injuries being the corps 2023 Corporate Strategic Goal.

While wishing the good people of state of a happy Eid-El-Fitri celebration, Ogidan advised motorist to exercise caution and drive towards ”Safer Roads and Fulller Lives.”