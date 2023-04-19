Court Frees ASCSN President Bola-Audu, Three Others from Human Trafficking Charges





Alex Enumah in Abuja



Justice Charles Agbaza of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has freed the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Mr. Innocent Bola-Audu and three others, from charges bordering on human trafficking.

Justice Agbaza in a judgment delivered yesterday, discharged and acquitted the defendants on the grounds that the prosecution failed to link them with the alleged offenses.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP) had dragged the four civil servants before the court over their alleged involvement in human trafficking in 2021.

The workers were the Chief Accountant on Grade Level 14, Innocent Bola-Audu, and an Assistant Executive Officer on Grade Level 13, Cecilia Aneke. The defendants had pleaded not guilty after they were arraigned on July 7, 2021 and were subsequently granted bail.

However, after the prosecution closed its case the defendants through their counsels filed a no-case submission, claiming that the prosecution failed to prove the ingredients of the charge.

In his ruling yesterday, the court agreed with the submissions of the defendants that the prosecution clearly failed to link them with the charge.

The judge held that, “The prosecution has not clearly been able to link the defendants with the charge brought against them. I find it difficult to come to terms with the prosecution on the charges and in his argument against the defendants.

“There is no evidence before this Court linking the defendants with the offence. The prosecution failed to establish a case of human trafficking against the defendants.

“The defendants are hereby discharged and acquitted.”

Speaking with journalists after his discharge by the Court, Bola-Audu said the case preferred against him and three others by NAPTIP was politically motivated to malign him but he was happy that he has been vindicated.

He thanked members of ASCSN who stood by him while his travails lasted, promising not to let them down as he will continue to provide purposeful leadership for the association.