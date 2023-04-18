  • Tuesday, 18th April, 2023

Sallah: Zulum Pays Borno Workers’ April Salary

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved and released salaries of workers in Borno State for the month of April, 2023, even when the month was on its 17th day. 

Zulum’s media team in a statement yesterday, explained that the payment which was consistent with how the governor has operated in nearly four years, was to enable workers prepare for the eid-il-fitr (sallah) celebrations expected to hold this weekend. 

“Workers across the state have started receiving credit alerts,” the statement disclosed.

“Governor Zulum has always argued that payment of salaries does not count as achievement since salaries are debts owed workers for their services, as such, the governor has never defaulted on monthly payment of salaries and pensions while he has released over N20 billion to clear gratuities owed retired workers,” it added.

The statement explained that while salaries in Borno State are mostly paid between 25th and 26th of every month, Zulum has regularly approved early payments done between 15th and 17th of affected months, to enable preparation for special occasions such as Sallah and Christmas festivals.  

“Governor Zulum wishes all muslims in Borno State a spiritually fulfilling, joyous and memorable eid-il-fitr celebration,” the statement added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.