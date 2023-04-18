NDDC Tasks PHCCIMA on Human Capital Devt





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has urged the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) to concentrate more on developing human capital in the Niger Delta region.

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the NDDC, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, made the call when a delegation from PHCCIMA paid her a courtesy call at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Onochie, who commended the strides made by the Chamber, noted that there were still more to be done in terms of developing the human capital of the Niger Delta region.

She said: “Developing the people of the Niger Delta region can only be done by professionals like you who manage your own enterprises.

“Development does not only mean building and providing physical infrastructure. Development also lies in the development of our human capital. We will be relying on you for support.”

In his remarks, the PHCCIMA President, Eze Mike Elechi, noted that PHCCIMA was the umbrella body for over 20,000 members of the organised private sector in Rivers State.

He stated: “We want to collaborate with you in the development of micro, small and medium businesses in Rivers State and the Niger Delta region. We need to partner with the NDDC to train individuals in micro, small and medium enterprises. We also seek your financial support for the 2023 Port Harcourt International Trade Fair.”

Also addressing a delegation from the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) South-South Zone, in her office, the Chairman of the NDDC Board urged youths of the Niger Delta region to focus on acquiring relevant skills that would empower them.

Onochie advised youths to reduce their dependence on white collar jobs and acquire skills in farming, coding and artificial intelligence.

She noted that the era of total dependence on paper qualifications was over and advised youths to add relevant skills to their qualifications.

The President of the NYCN, Okorie Kenneth, thanked the NDDC Chairman for hosting them, noting that the Niger Delta region was the most deprived in Nigeria. Youths, he said, bear the brunt of economic hardship in the country.

He called for partnership between the NDDC and the NYCN in order to tackle youth’s restiveness through sustainable empowerment programmes.

Okorie called for the direct involvement of youths in the formulation of youth empowerment programmes of the NDDC.