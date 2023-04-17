SERAP Urges Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan, Others to Publish Their Assets

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his leadership position and role as the African Union Anti-Corruption Champion to widely publish his asset declaration form as he concludes term of office in May 2023, in order to leave a legacy of transparency.



SERAP also urged the president to encourage the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and high-ranking officials of the next administration to also promptly publish their assets to date.

In an open letter dated April 15, 2023, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said publishing the asset declaration form and encouraging other public officials and officials of the next administration to do so would enable Nigerians scrutinise the assets and worth of public officials before taking office and at the end of their term of office.



The letter, read in part: “according to the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, contained in Part I of the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), all public officers are to declare their assets immediately after taking office; at the end of every four years; and at the end of his/her term of office. SERAP urges you to emulate the good example of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who consistently published his asset declaration forms as president and governor of Katsina State.



“He also planned legislative reform to make it mandatory for all public officers to declare their assets publicly. He believed that publishing his assets would put pressure on other public officers to do so. Publishing your asset declaration form and encouraging other public officials and the officials of the next administration to do so would also send a powerful message of your commitment to uphold the country’s constitutional guarantees and international obligations.

“It would also show that you are ready to do what is needed to leave a legacy of transparency and accountability.”