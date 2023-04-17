Group Wants Bauchi NNPP Guber Candidate,   to Return to APC





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A group known as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Faithful in Bauchi State, has appealed to the Gubernatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP), Senator Haliru Dauda Jika to return to the APC in the interest of the party in the state.

In 2015, Senator Jika was elected to represent the good people of Darazo Ganjuwa Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Abuja, under the platform of the APC.

He was elected as Senator for the Bauchi Central Senatorial District in 2019 under same APC which made him the pillar of party since 2015.

The leader of the APC group, Comrade Anas Abdullahi Mato, made the appeal while addressing a press conference in Bauchi.

He said after careful observation with the happenings in the party, the group made contacts with some relevant and critical stakeholders and resolved to make the decision to recall Jika, to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As you are aware, the 2023 elections have been concluded, which the outcome of the exercise did not favour our political party, especially the gubernatorial election which our great party the APC lost to me incumbent governor of the PDP, though our party in its quest to ensure that its stolen mandate is reclaimed, the party filed a petition before the election petition tribunal, with strong evidence and proofs of over voting, which we remain resolute that, we will reclaim our victory.

“While waiting for the tribal to commence sing and gives us back our victory, it is important to inform our party members to continue praying for the party to succeed at the tribunal. Our decision to take this bold and important decisions at this critical moment followed careful consideration and reflection of what transpired in the recent weeks, we consider this decision as the right move for our grant party,, the APC.”

“We want to make it clear that against the background of internal crises of suspension and counter suspension, suspicion among officials and members of anti party activities, this decision was not made lightly. We are committed to ensure that, people with proven integrity and political relevance and importance are in our party, and so Senator Jika’s return is for the overall interests of the party.”

“We are optimistic that his decision to decamp to another pany after the questionable party primaries, is not unconnected with his interest to bring good governance and critical development projects, we are hoping this dream will achieve when he returns to the party.

“Our priority at the moment is to bring all hands on deck to the project of building our great country under the able leadership of the President – Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President – Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, which Sen Jika is a strong and close ally to the duo.”

“After losing the governorship election in 2019 in the State, Jika remained the only hope of the party in the state.In spite of all the political appointees in the federal government, Jika remains the only person supporting the party and its activities:.

“History will record that Senator has empowered each local government executives with mobility and others with support to kick start micro businesses.In light of the foregoing, considering his antecedents in the last eight years of his representation at the green and red chambers of the National Assembly.

“Considering the above and the need to give hope to our teeming party faithful, we hope Senator Halliru Dauda Jika will listen to our collective call and rejoin the All Progressives Congress for the overall interests of the party and the country at large.” he said.