Obi: British Govt Yet to Apologise to Me over Heathrow Airport Detention

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has denied media speculations about a purported statement of apology issued by the British Government in connection with his detention at the Heathrow Airport last week.



The denial by Obi was contained in a statement issued by Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council and signed by Diran Onifade.

The statement followed several media reports that stated that the United Kingdom Government has tendered an apology to Peter Obi, describing the Immigration official’s action as appalling.



But reacting to the reports, Obi who spoke through his campaign media office, said: “We would like to state emphatically that we are not aware of any such apology, and have not issued any statement whatsoever, in that regard.



“We have been receiving inquiries with regards to a so called apology, purportedly issued by the British Government or any of its agencies, to our Principal, Mr. Peter Obi, in respect of a routine Immigration engagement with him, as he arrived London, for a brief visit, last Friday, the 7th of April

“While we continue to examine any dubious or political motive, on the part of the perpetrators of the identity theft, we have every confidence in the ability of the British authorities to resolve the matter, to conclusion.



“Mr Peter Obi and the LP/PCC have since moved on from the incident and continue to be totally focused, on the legal processes before the Election Petition Tribunal towards the recovery of our mandate, which we are firmly convinced, was overwhelmingly expressed by voters, in the Presidential election of February 25th.”