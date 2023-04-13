Uzodimma Formally Declares Bid for Second Term  

The hearts of APC faithful in Imo State and beyond were on Wednesday satiated when Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State yesterday formally informed the leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) of his acceptance to run for a second term in office.

Earlier in the year at a stakeholders meeting held in Owerri and chaired by erudite banker and technocrat, Dr. Pascal Dozie, leaders from Imo State beckoned on Governor Uzodimma to go for a second term based on what they said were verifiable achievements in his first term.

Addressing the APC members comprising the State Working Committee, Local Government and Ward Representatives at the party Headquarters on Okigwe road, Owerri, the Governor congratulated the members for their unity of purpose and commitment and enjoined them to put hands together and make the Party very strong.

He told them that all their past mistakes have been forgiven even as he reminded them that “loyalty is key to the Party,” and “that is Politics.”

Governor Uzodimma told the excited party members that Nigerians have taken a decision in favour of APC, hence the reason they voted to elect a President of APC extraction in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He, however, asked Imo politicians to put first the interest of Igbo people and that of Imo State in all they are doing and more importantly, that they should take a cue from the 3R Government of his administration.

“A government that is helping Imo people where the people are seen, saying and experiencing what government is doing.

“This, by the grace of God, is a guarantee for APC to victory all the way,” he said.

He challenged Imo citizens to go and convince others, irrespective of political inclination, that “the primary purpose of government is to make sure that the welfare and security of our people is guaranteed.”

He called for unity of purpose and enjoined all on the need to work together as brothers and sisters.

The governor bemoaned the situation where people who want to lead could go so low as to kill their fellow citizens, destroy private and public property to capture power and advised those doing so to sheathe their sword “because of what posterity and the future holds for us.”

Governor Uzodimma reminded all that APC in Imo State has kept its doors open for good spirited Imolites with genuine agenda to join, noting that “APC as a Party represents the true democracy.”

He did not mince words to remind his members that some of them made the mistake during the presidential election of voting based on sentiments that has led them to nowhere, reiterating that all their past mistakes are forgiven.

He then congratulated all for a rethink on a united APC and urged everybody to be careful this time.

The governor reminded the State Working Committee and other members on the need to raise strongly-worded congratulatory message to the President-elect and his deputy for their resilience, focused nature and positive determination that helped them to emerge and win the election.

The governor recalled how the security situation his administration met on assumption of office affected the efforts of government, but thanked God that despite all odds, he was able to surmount the situation and moved on.

He said now that the situation is normalising, “things will be getting better and committed members will benefit more.”

He cautioned those who are using their offices to defraud government to desist “because soon the long arms of the Party and that of the law will be after them.”

The governor reminded the leadership of the APC at the Ward and Local Government levels that they are ambassadors of the Party and should work hard to market the Party positively by doing the right things always.

He thanked the national leadership of the party for the confidence they reposed on him and the State Working Committee in Imo State and assured them they will not be disappointed.

The Governor said: “Ideas rule the world. This is the time for APC to reign and it is progressing with such ideas as the ones that protect the interest of Nigerian citizens as encapsulated in the social intervention programmes of the Federal Government.”

He reminded all that by the time he leaves office there will be no difference in infrastructural development whether in Orlu, Owerri or Okigwe zones and that the road infrastructure he is providing is meant to boost the economy of the people.

“I am going to be a successful former Governor,” he declared amid thunderous applause.