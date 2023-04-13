APC Makes U-Turn, Adopts Direct Primary for Kogi Governorship

Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted the direct mode of primary for the conduct of the governorship primary election in Kogi State on Saturday.

The ruling party had initially announced indirect primary based on the request of the State Working Committee (SWC), but later reversed itself following protests by aspirants and party stakeholders.

The party stakeholders and aspirants had faulted the delegates list forwarded to the party’s national headquarters, alleging that the process for compiling the list was questionable.

However, the party in a letter dated 6th April, 2023 and signed by the Acting National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari informed the Independent National Electoral Commission as well as the 17 aspirants of its decision to adopt the direct mode of primary.

It read: “We refer to our earlier letter dated 25th January, 2023, with reference no: APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/023/191 wherein we notified the Commission of the mode of primary election for the conduct of the Gubernatorial Primary Election in Kogi State.

“However, our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reviewed the modalities for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election in Kogi State and has therefore resorted to adopt the direct mode of primary election instead of the indirect Mode as earlier communicated.

“The date for the conduct of the primary election still remains Friday 14th April, 2023. Following the above, there shall be a Special Congress to ratify the candidate with the highest number of votes at the Gubernatorial Primary Election in Kogi State scheduled for Saturday, 15th April, 2023.”