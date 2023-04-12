‘Bincom Focused on Helping Nigerians Secure UK Talent Visa’

Kayode Tokede

As skilled talents from around the world are in high demand by advanced nations, Bincom Dev Center said it is focused on helping Nigerians secure UK Global Talent Visa

Advanced nations such as the US and UK are in high demand for skilled talents, hence the rise of visa programmes including the Global Talent Visa, Innovator Founder visa and Startup visa route among others, to avail qualified individuals the opportunity for global impact.

With the wide pool of varying tech solutions, the demand for skilled tech talents is unmatched, compared to the demand for other skilled talents in developed societies.

In a recent open day session themed ‘Understanding the UK Global Talent Visa’, Bincom Dev Center stated that it sought to bridge the information gap by providing tech talents the information they require to chart their careers on a global scale.

The event was hosted by Product Manager, Mudiaga Ogboru who noted that the session will be beneficial for both experienced and early-career tech professionals who are looking for available visa routes to build a globally attractive career.

According to him, “At eMigr8, our aim is to help tech professionals and beginners understand what Global Talent is, and to access and interpret the Tech Nation visa route on; how to get recommenders, how to identify and provide the appropriate requirements, how to appraise your profile, and other key pointers to becoming globally attractive”.

A coach on the eMigr8 platform and co-founder at Social Lender, Bade Adesemowo pointed out that “every forward-thinking country of the world has discovered that talent and intellectual property is the new oil.”