JAMB Reschedules Timetable for 2023 UTME, to Hold Mock-UTME April 18

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has brought forward the conduct of its 2023 UTME which was earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 29th, 2023, to Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement. He explained that the adjustment in the date of the UTME was to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments.

By so doing, the Board hopes that no citizen would be denied the opportunity of exercising their civic responsibilities.

“It should be noted that the Board does not have the liberty of shifting forward its examination as other public examinations are billed to commence their exercises in the early part of May, 2023. Yet another factor is the need to accommodate those institutions with stable academic calendar to resume as scheduled,” he added.

JAMB had earlier conducted its 2023 Mock-UTME on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in 725 centres across the country. However, the exercise ran into some technical hitches in some centres thereby denying some candidates the opportunity to sit the examination.

The Board’s mock examination was designed for the purpose of testing its preparedness and that of its partners for the UTME as well as give prospective candidates the opportunity to have hands-on experience of the CBT test environment.

According to him, in order to give those candidates, who were unable to sit for the examination owing to no fault of theirs, the opportunity to take the examination that the mock examination had been rescheduled to hold on Tuesday, 18th April, 2023.

He stressed candidates who were present and screened for the examination but could not sit the examination have been rescheduled to retake the mock examination on Tuesday, 18th April, 2023.

In the meantime, the result of the candidates who successfully took the mock examination on 30th March, 2023, has been released.

“The Board will continue to partner with relevant agencies of government to ensure that its candidates get the best. It, therefore, solicits the understanding of all as it delivers on its critical mandate”, he added.