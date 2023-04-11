Angry Mob Lynches Alleged Fraudster for Killing Two  in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Angry mob yesterday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, lynched a suspected internet fraudster, identified as Olorunfemi Tope, who alleged killed two people in accident.

The accident involved a Toyota car, suspected to be owned by the 35-year-old alleged internet fraudster, who rammed into about five commercial motorcycles carrying different passengers at different spots along Ijo-Mimo, through Sunday bus stop, off Ijoka road in Akure.

THISDAY gathered that the victims died on the spot while six others sustained series of injuries.

It was gathered that the driver of the Toyota car, who did not sustain any injury, was trying to escape from the scene before he was caught by some youths and was beaten into coma, and stoned to death while his vehicle was also set on fire by the angry mob.

Meanwhile, some of the injured persons were rescued and taken to the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Akure annex, while the lifeless bodies were taken to the morgue.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the development but clarified that no one can confirm if the young man in question is an internet fraudster.

According to her, “There was an accident that led to the death of a motorcyclist, rather than people around to help, some resolved to jungle justice by killing the young man Olorunfemi Tope, 35, who drove the vehicle, and set the car ablaze, but for the quick intervention of the police, his parents too would have been killed. In all, two people were confirmed dead while six others involved and injured in the accident are currently in the hospital.”