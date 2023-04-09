Super Cop, Frank Mba’s Rising Profile

Since he was commissioned into the police force in 1999 and emerged as the best-graduating cadet, Frank Mba’s path to greatness has always been clear; that he was destined to become a pride of the Nigeria Police Force.

Armed with an intimidating résumé, with high cerebral prowess, the handsome top cop gained more prominence when he was appointed the Lagos Police Public Relations officer.

He was fearless, timely with information, truthful and accessible. With these, he was able to worm himself into the hearts of many, while becoming one of the most popular cops in the country.

He gained the confidence of his bosses who threw more responsibilities at him. As the axiom goes, “Reward for hard work is more work,’’ and expectedly, he became the spokesman for the force.

That the appointment came at the right time is like stating the obvious. It was the period when the force needed someone to project its already battered image.

Mba’s admirable traits stood him out. He is very witty and his oratory strength is second to none. On many occasions, he was lauded for his transparency, which was aimed at gaining the trust and respect of the people, especially at a period when many have lost faith in the Police.

He inspired the younger ones, most especially for his hard work, dedication to work, uncommon integrity and honesty. These rare tributes, as gathered, have helped him to get a rapid promotion.

When he was promoted and transferred to Ogun State Police Command as the Commissioner of Police, the promotion was received with wild applause. As expected, in Ogun he hit the ground running as he quickly became the thorn in the flesh of the undisciplined elements in the state, while also ensuring peace and security of lives in the state.

Many in the state agree that Ogun could not have asked for a better police commissioner. Their profound love for Mba was premised on the fact that he shares in the vision of Governor Dapo Abiodun to stamp out crimes from the state.

Within a short period, he recorded unprecedented success as the crime in the state was reduced to the barest minimum.

But it seems his bosses want more of him as he has once again been pencilled down among those to be promoted to the position of Assistant Inspector General Police.

Again, no less is expected from those that have watched his career and sterling leadership quality closely in the past.