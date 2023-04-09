Oladapo Are Bags Nelson Mandela Leadership Award

For his sterling performance in the public sector, dedication to duty and immense contributions to the betterment of humanity, the General Manager of the Lagos State Agricultural Lands Holdings Authority (ALHA), Oladapo Are, was recently honoured with the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity by the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN).

Are, as gathered, was described as a beacon of hope to the Nigerian youth and was considered for the highest award of the association.

Also, the group recalled that since Are’s appointment as ALHA’s GM, the agency has witnessed an unprecedented transformation that has upgraded it to a critical organisation that supports the drive of the state government towards sufficiency in food production.

As a result of the laudable repositioning of the agency by Are and his team, YAN said it is on record that ALHA has also witnessed considerable and commendable improvement in revenue generation.

“As an organisation, the leadership of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN) is proud to associate with a man destined to explore the world. Ambassador Oladapo Muhammed Are is a great leader, a courageous icon, an astute public servant with capacity per excellence, a cognitive thinker, a seasoned analyst, an epitome of excellence with a heart of gold, and indeed an indefatigable public servant whose proven integrity, hard work and administrative acumen have combined forces to reposition and transform the Lagos State Agricultural Lands Holdings Authority (ALHA).

“Ambassador Are is an emissary of societal development and a youth builder in the continent of Africa. He epitomises excellence and stood consistently for the proclamation of integrity and equity because looking keenly into his antecedents, he has proven to align with the mission and vision of the great Nelson Mandela.

“It is in line with the foregoing and coupled with unrelenting contributions towards youth and students’ developmental projects that Ambassador Are has been considered worthy of the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity as a beacon of hope to the Nigerian youth,” the group said.

The group, however, urged Are to sustain the qualities that earned him the recognition