FCT Minister Orders Registration, Licensing of Hospitality Operators

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Social Development Secretariat (SDS) has secured the FCT Minister’s approval to commence the registration and licensing of all tourism and hospitality establishments in the territory.



The Mandate Secretary of SDS, Mrs. Hadiza Kabir, disclosed this at the tourism stakeholders’ sensitisation forum yesterday in Abuja.

According to her, the ministerial authority was necessary because new areas that required to be incorporated under the tourism legislation have emerged such as the issue of multiple taxation, contravention of Land Use Act and other issues.



Kabir, said the registration of hospitality outfits implied the legal act of granting rights to a hospitality business to operate in the FCT geographical space in exchange for mild payment.



She said available data showed that there were over 3,000 hotel establishments in Abuja, with springing up daily in the territory.

She said the Tourism Act, amplified by the ministerial approval/ authority will ensure the enforcement of the act and make it mandatory for all tourism and hospitality establishments in the FCT to be registered and licensed at a fee without which they cannot operate in the territory.



The mandate secretary said the registration and licencing of tourism and hospitality establishments would ensure control and standardisation of the industry in line with the international standards.



Kabir, disclosed that establishments who acquired the licence would be listed in the Tourism Compendium which would be made available to all tourists and visitors to the FCT at the point of entry.

According to her, establishments must meet certain requirements which will accompany their application forms before they are registered and licensed to operate.



Earlier, the Director, Tourism Department, SDS, Mrs. Marie Ochonue, revealed that since 2013 the FCT had never collected a dime from any hotel for the sake of registration.



“In the FCT, when I came in as the Director of Tourism Department, I noticed that all hotels about 3,500 operating in the FCT none of them is registered and a lots is happening in these hotels.

“Some people will just convert one part of their room and is a hotel and insecurity is bound everywhere. Therefore, there is need for us to harmonise the operation and activities of hotels in the FCT,” she said.