Decorates DIG Egbetokun, 24 AIGs, 33 CPs with New Ranks

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday decorated newly promoted senior police officers with their new ranks amidst cheers from family members, friends, and professional colleagues.

The decoration followed recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC) to deserving officers with the requisite experience, years of dedicated service and academic records.

A total of 58 senior police officers were decorated including the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Olukayode Egbetokun, who was until his promotion the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Abuja; 24 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police including AIGs Frank Mba; Matthew Akinyosola; Jonathan Towuru; Abiodun Alabi; Akande Sikiru; Abimbola Shokoya; Yekini Ayoku; Olofu Adejoh; Aliyu Garba; Idrisu Dabban; and Yusuf Usman. Others include: Haladu Ros-Amson; Babaita Ishola; Alexander Wannang; Ari Muhammed; Mamman Sanda; Sadiq Abubakar; Benjamin Okolo; Oyediran Oyeyemi; Babaji Sunday; Arungwa Udo; Yusuf Chiromawa.

The police high command also decorated 33 Commissioners of Police.

The IG charged the newly promoted senior officers to internalise and uphold the tenets of the presidential police reform agenda while emphasising respect for fundamental human rights and rule of law as enshrined in the constitution.

While congratulating them on the well-deserved promotions, he tasked them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new postings which should be in tandem with their new ranks.

In attendance at the ceremony were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Jika; Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Bello Kumo; former Governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima; President Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Hajia Hajara Usman Baba; and a host of dignitaries and well-wishers from across the society.