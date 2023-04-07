2023 Census: NPC Promises to Conduct Evidence-based Demographic Data

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The National Population Commission, (NPC) has restated its commitment to conduct a world class census through the use of digital technology that would provide evidence-based demographic data.

The Federal Commissioner Representing Katsina State in the NPC, Mr. Bala Almu-Banye, gave the assurance yesterday during the inauguration of a 24-member state census publicity committee in the state.

Almu-Banye said: “The vision of the 2023 census is to produce not only accurate, reliable and acceptable census data, but also an inclusive and user-friendly data that will be used by all segments of the society for development planning and critical programme interventions.

“Therefore, as part of this commitment, the commission will deploy full digital technology in the conduct of the census and it will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the result of the census is acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of the data to be generated meets international best standards.”

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Deputy Governor, Mr. Mannir Yakubu, has admonished the members of the publicity committee to take into cognisance the imperative of census to national building and economic development.

Yakubu, who is also the chairman of the committee, said that Nigeria needed accurate population data of its citizens for effective national planning, resources sharing and development.

He noted that members of the committee were selected based on professionalism and experience.

He said: “I have no doubt that you would carry out the assignment to the best of your ability and in the best interest of the state.”

He explained that the committee is charged with the responsibility of creating awareness among the people of the state for the forthcoming 2023 population and housing census.