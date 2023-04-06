Oshiomhole Congratulates Former IGP, Arase on Appointment as PSC Chairman

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The Senator-elect and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has congratulated former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, on his appointment as Chairman Police Service Commission (PSC).

Oshiomhole in a statement signed by his Media Aide in Benin City, Victor Oshioke, said, “I congratulate you on your nomination, confirmation and swearing in as Chairman, Police Service Vommission, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As IGP, you served the nation exceptionally well and I have no doubt that you possess the needed experience and capacity to steer the PSC to greater heights, so that it can impact positively in the welfare of both serving and retired police personnel.”

Oshiomhole described Arase as a man of honour with an unblemished track record as well as profound passion for the development of not only the police force but Nigeria as a whole.

“I am convinced that your unquestionable loyalty to our country and the enthusiasm with which you served in the Force certainly made you the right man for job.”

He described Arase’s appointment as a clear manifestation of putting a round peg in a round hole.

” I also pray for God’s guidance and blessings upon your life as you begin your stewardship at the Police Service Commission” Oshiomhole said