  • Wednesday, 5th April, 2023

Senate Considers Buhari’s Request for N9.6bn Refund to Plateau, Borno

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, asked the Senate Committee on Foreign and Local Loans to consider a request of President Muhammadu Buhari seeking parliamentary approval for the refund of N9.68 billion spent by the Borno and Plateau States on behalf of the federal government.

Buhari is seeking the approval of the Senate to refund  N9.68 billion as promissory notes to Plateau and Borno States.

The president, in the letter read at plenary by Lawan, said the money was the reimbursement for funds expended on the execution of federal road projects in the states.

Buhari’s letter noted that though the Executive had for a long time, put a stop to such interventions, it however explained that the projects in question were executed before the declaration.

Plateau State, according to the letter, would be entitled to about N 6.6 billion, while

Borno State will have a total of about  N3.84 billion in respect of the federal roads rehabilitated and executed by the state governments.

Lawan urged the Senate panel chaired by Senator Clifford Ordia, to expedite action on the report and submit within four weeks.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.