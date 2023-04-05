Learn Africa Unveils e-Store Platform to Deepen Accessibility to Educational Resources

Oluchi Chibuzor



As part of its renewed vision, Learn Africa, one of the leading book publishing companies in the country, has launched an e-store book platform to provide access to thousands of school books and learning materials online.

The books which are only accessible but not downloaded, come at a subscription fee of N500 per month on all operating systems, which is a strategic investment to position the firm bottom line in the era of digital content.

For the company this is coming now that it is doubling its investment in technology to deliver educational tools closer to its customers.

Speaking at the launch of the platform in Lagos, recently, the Chairman of Learn Africa, Chief Emeke Iwerebon, stated that edtech is a rapidly growing industry, and it has become clear that technology is playing an increasingly important role in education.

He said investing in edtech would allow the company to provide more innovative and engaging learning experiences to its customers and deepen accessibility to books from the firm.

He added that the company’s desire to provide education that will shape the future of the society informed it’s decision to make this investment in edtech and e-books.

“We understand the challenges facing the education sector in Nigeria, and we are determined to bridge the gap by making educational materials more accessible to all. With the e-store, we have created a platform that provides easy access to our educational materials for learners and teachers, regardless of their location. Our e-book store offers a wide range of all our books at the pre-primary, primary, junior secondary and senior secondary levels, covering various subjects and topics. Access will be granted to all the books based on a subscription model at a most​ affordable price of N500 per month.​

“In addition to closing the educational gap in Nigeria, our e-book store also offers an opportunity for Nigerians in the diaspora to access educational books written in line with the Nigerian curriculum. This will enable them to stay connected with their roots while still accessing quality educational materials from anywhere in the world.

“At Learn Africa, we believe that education is key to unlocking the potential of our continent. We are committed to providing access to quality education, and we believe that edtech and the e-store are the future of education. By investing in these technologies, we are not only expanding our business, but we are also contributing to the growth and development of our society,” Iwerebon said.

He solicited the support of stakeholders in the industry as the company ventures into the new era of digital learning.

“Together we can make quality education more accessible to everyone in Nigeria and beyond. We believe that by working together, we can make a positive impact on the education sector and transform the lives of millions of people. So they should please visit www.estore.learnafricaplc.com to subscribe.

For stakeholders present, including Lagos State Ministry of Education official,​ the platfom provides an opportunity for key players in the industry to leverage digital learning to enhance knowledge of students.

The President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Yomi Otubela, lauded the initiative and promised to ensure that its members embrace the product.

“It is better that we digitalise but I want to urge Learn Africa to try to update the platform with necessary contents that would make our students up to date with current trends. This e-store from Learn Africa will help the students, teachers and the parents.”

For the Managing Director, Learn Africa, Mr. Hassan Bala, the rising cost of producing hard books necessitated the shift to e-books.

He maintained that the firm has enhanced the quality of education in Nigeria and beyond, adding to that the company offers digital content provisioning to allow readers to access any of the publications online.



