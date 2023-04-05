Kwara Lawmaker, Olawuyi, Joins Race for 10th Assembly Speaker

Udora Orizu in Abuja



A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Hon. Abdulraheem Olawuyi (APC) has officially declared for the Speakership of the 10th National Assembly.

While making the declaration in Abuja, yesterday, Olawuyi who is the chairman, House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness said he has the vision, experience, competence, humility, and the requisite knowledge to provide required and equitable leadership, that ensures inclusive participation of all members to pilot the affairs of the House and the country.

The third term lawmaker reeling out his plans if elected Speaker, promised to promote transparency and accountability in the operations of the House of Representatives.

According to him, the citizens have a right to know what is happening in their government, and the House under his leadership will be transparent and accountable.

He also promised to prioritise bills aimed at improving the lives of the constituents, such as affordable healthcare, security, education and job creation etc.

While vowing to foster a spirit of bi-partisanship and cooperation in the house, he also vowed not to compromise standard of governance because of personal interest.

Olawuyi said, “As many of you have noticed, our country is facing unprecedented challenges at this time. The challenges range from security to the economic downturn which has been unprecedented in the history of our nation, and it is crystal clear that Nigerians are in need of courageous and competent leaders at all levels that will take over from the outgoing leaders with the expectation that things will change positively for the generality of Nigerian who have through the ballot have overwhelmingly given their support through the ballot to the APC to continue to manage the affairs of our dear country for the next four years.

“The challenges of leadership are no doubt daunting and the expectations of Nigerians are nonetheless very high, this new administration will be committed to fix the identified challenge: and provide the needed political, economic, social direction that would inspire a “Renewed Hope” for our country and its people. “Finally, I believe that we need to address structural reforms that will make the House sore responsive to the needs of our citizens. 1 assure you that if elected, I will work with you as equals to pass pro-people Bills and 80 promote policies that will benefit all Nigerians from various backgrounds, as well as work with all parties and stakeholders to unify the country.

“I am genuinely looking forward to meeting fellow lawmakers, sharing my vision with them, and listening to their ideas on how best to improve the lives of our people through good governance.”

The event was attended by Chairman House Committee on Power, Hon. Aliyu Magaji and some members-elect from Kwara.