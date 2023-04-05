  • Wednesday, 5th April, 2023

Elumelu Joins Kamala Harris at Gender Inclusion Digital Economy Summit in Zambia

Nigeria | 4 hours ago


The Group Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, is in Zambia at the invitation of United States Vice President, Kamala Harris for a Gender Inclusion Digital Economy Summit in Zambia.

According to a statement yesterday, Elumelu joined other global leaders at the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee of the United States Government’s initiative “Gender Inclusion in the Digital Economy” that took place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Lusaka, Zambia.

It pointed out that the attendance of the Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), represented a further recognition of his advocacy of the transformation of Africa, through a dynamic private- public sector approach, made most recently at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit, held in Washington D.C, hosted by President Biden in December 2022.

Elumelu welcomed the increased engagement of the US Administration with Africa, “a partnership that he has stressed should be based on equity and mutual respect.”

“As one of Africa’s leading entrepreneurs, Mr. Elumelu sees many common values, between the entrepreneurially driven US economy and the opportunities in Africa, not least in creating the enabling environment to support Africa’s highly entrepreneurial youth.

“He is an ardent advocate of Africapitalism, his belief that Africa’s economic renaissance will be catalysed by the collaboration between public and private sectors, and that the private sector must create social good, as well as economic wealth,” the statement added.

Africapitalism is the economic philosophy developed by  Elumelu and is predicated on the belief that Africa’s private sector could and must play a leading role in the continent’s development.

It is a call-to-action for businesses to make decisions that will increase economic and social wealth and promote development in the communities and nations in which they operate.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.