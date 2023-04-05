Elumelu Joins Kamala Harris at Gender Inclusion Digital Economy Summit in Zambia





The Group Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, is in Zambia at the invitation of United States Vice President, Kamala Harris for a Gender Inclusion Digital Economy Summit in Zambia.

According to a statement yesterday, Elumelu joined other global leaders at the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee of the United States Government’s initiative “Gender Inclusion in the Digital Economy” that took place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Lusaka, Zambia.

It pointed out that the attendance of the Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), represented a further recognition of his advocacy of the transformation of Africa, through a dynamic private- public sector approach, made most recently at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit, held in Washington D.C, hosted by President Biden in December 2022.

Elumelu welcomed the increased engagement of the US Administration with Africa, “a partnership that he has stressed should be based on equity and mutual respect.”

“As one of Africa’s leading entrepreneurs, Mr. Elumelu sees many common values, between the entrepreneurially driven US economy and the opportunities in Africa, not least in creating the enabling environment to support Africa’s highly entrepreneurial youth.

“He is an ardent advocate of Africapitalism, his belief that Africa’s economic renaissance will be catalysed by the collaboration between public and private sectors, and that the private sector must create social good, as well as economic wealth,” the statement added.

Africapitalism is the economic philosophy developed by Elumelu and is predicated on the belief that Africa’s private sector could and must play a leading role in the continent’s development.

It is a call-to-action for businesses to make decisions that will increase economic and social wealth and promote development in the communities and nations in which they operate.