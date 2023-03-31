APC Govs: Agitation for Interim Govt Treasonable, Those Involved Should be Prosecuted 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the agitation for interim government as unfortunate, condemnable and treasonable.

In a statement issued Friday by its Chairman and the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, the forum called for the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved.

The forum said it was ironic that after the Presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections in which all the major parties recorded varying successes and disappointments in different constituencies, some self-serving individuals were unfortunately seeking to sabotage the country’s democratic progress.

It said: “The progressive Governors Forum note the press statement issued by the Department of Security Service on the unfortunate, condemnable and treasonable conduct of some undemocratic elements who are agitating for an interim Government. We condemn such agitation.

” It is commendable, however, that the Department of Security Service exposed the plot, and we call upon them to arrest and prosecute anyone involved.”

The forum added that after a democratic contest, parties are free to exercise the legal right of going to court.

It stressed that indeed, it was widely reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) had chosen to go to the Presidential Election Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the presidential election, which was won by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC.

It said in all the 36 states of the Federation, tribunals have also been established to provide opportunity to those who participated in the various elections but otherwise feeling dissatisfied, to challenge the results.

“We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and resist any undemocratic conduct that is capable of undermining our democracy. Our Country has done well in promoting democracy both in Nigeria and elsewhere in the African Continent, and it is sad that some unpatriotic elements are nursing the evil plot for interim government, which will amount to subverting our national democratic progress,” The APC governors said.

The forum also commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Transitional Council for issuing a statement restating the federal government’s commitment towards a successful inauguration of a new President on May 29tl, 2023.

It, therefore, called on all citizens to remain vigilant and continue to support Nigeria’s democratic development, which the campaign for interim government was meant to truncate.