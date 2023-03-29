Golf: Torgah Claims Custodian Cheque After ‘Sudden-death’ on PGD Tour

Ghana’s Vincent Torgah on Saturday emerged the winner of the Custodian Golf Classic. The tournament was decided by three holes play-off and one ‘Sudden-death’ for Torgah to pocket the star prize of N1.5 million at the 54 holes event which was concluded at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

After a joint lead in the first two rounds, Torgah ended the final round with a three-way tie with Gift Willy of Python Golf Club and Sunday Olapade of Ikoyi Club before the four-hole decider that rounded off the Classic.

Group Managing Director of Custodian Investments PLC, the sponsoring company, Wole Oshin, said he was highly impressed with the display of sportsmanship by the players and pledged to further support the development of golf through the PGD Tour in the country.

“The level of sportsmanship shown at this event is commendable, especially in this last round. I saw the skills on display, especially in the few holes I walked with them. This is one of the reasons we are partnering to promote professional golf through the PGD Tour,” he concluded with excitement.

Torgah shot 70, 72, and 73 to finish with 215, two over par to edge Willy and Olapde to the runner-up place after the play-off. Mohammed Kabir-Haruna from Kano Golf Club placed fourth with 70, 76, and 71 scores on the three-day golf. He totaled 215, +4 for the event, two shots off the leading pack.

PGD Tour Tournament Chief, Femi Olagbenro, said that the Custodian event was an improvement on the Tour opening event, the Meristem Open in January and promised more improvement on the Tour.

“We will keep pushing the boundaries and we are delighted to do so because that is the only way to pursue the growth and professional golf development that we are out to achieve. Nigeria and Africa have a lot of golf talents and the PGD Tour is a platform set up to help golfers express themselves,” he added.

Former Nigeria number one player, Oche Odoh, also praised the consistency of the Tour, stressing that it has brought hope to the future of professional golf in Nigeria and its environs.