DSS Raises the Alarm over Interim Govt Plot, Warns ‘Misguided Political Actors’

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) Wednesday raised the alarm over what it said was a plot by “misguided political actors” to foist an interim government on the nation.

The finding of the agency is coming a few weeks after the presidential, national assembly, gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections that led to the emergence of elected representatives while litigations instituted by candidates, who were not satisfied with the outcome, are ongoing in the courts.

The agency warned those involved in the alleged plot to desist from doing so or face the full wrath of the law, vowing to take decisive steps, in collaboration with other security forces, against those plotting to undermine democratic rule.

It also called on the judiciary, the media and the civil society to be wary of such plotters.

The DSS said it identified some key players in the plot to set up an interim government in the country.

A statement issued in Abuja and signed by the Spokesman of the agency, Dr Peter Afunanya, said it “considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis”.

It said “the illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to peace loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country.

“The planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of state of emergency.

“Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the federal and state levels”.

The Department of State Security said it fully supports President Muhammadu Buhari in his avowed commitment to a hitch-free handover on May 29, 2023 and would work assiduously in that direction.

“It also supports the Presidential Transition Council and such other related bodies in the states. We will collaborate with them and other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless inauguration come May, 29, 2023”, it said.

The DSS, therefore, warned those involved in the plot to desist from doing so.

“Consequently, the service strongly warns those organising to thwart democracy in the country to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations.

“Stakeholders, notably judicial authorities, media and the civil society are enjoined to be watchful and cautious to avoid being used as instruments to subvert peace and stability of the nation.

“While its monitoring continues, the DSS will not hesitate to take decisive and necessary legal steps against these misguided elements to frustrate their obnoxious intentions”, the statement said.