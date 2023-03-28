Tuggar Foundation, Gamawa APC Stakeholders Celebrate 2023 Election Victory

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar Foundation (AYMTF) has organised an event for stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State to celebrate the successes the party recorded in the 2023 general elections.

In his welcome address at AYMTF’s office along Bauchi-Jos Road, the APC Chairman of Gamawa, Mr. Ahmad Suba, commended all the party stakeholders in the local government for working tirelessly for the victory of the party in the just concluded 2023 general elections.

On his part, the Director General of AYMTF, Mr. Bello Muhammad Tukura, said that the purpose of the event was to appreciate the stakeholders for their doggedness and support during the just concluded governorship and state assembly’s elections in Bauchi.

Tukura expressed gratitude to the party faithful that their resilience and doggedness enabled the party to succeed in producing House of Representatives and state assembly members respectively.

He commended Tuggar for initiating numerous ways of ensuring the progress of Gamawa Local Government, and called for prayers for the foundation to attract more dividends of democracy to the area.

According to him, “the elections have come and gone, but through Ambassador Tuggar we got so many interventions that led to the peaceful conduct of the exercise here.”

Tukura also expressed gratitude to God that the APC recorded a lot of successes, and urged the stakeholders not to relent in praying for the elected lawmakers as well as offer meaningful advises that could lead to the progress of Gamawa Local Government Area.

Speaking on behalf of himself and the House of Representatives’ member for Gamawa Federal Constituency, Mr. Adamu Ibrahim Gamawa, and House of Assembly member-elect for Udubo State Constituency, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed Lele, thanked Tuggar for his immense contribution to the success of the APC not only in Gamawa but Bauchi State as a whole.

According to him, the House of Representatives-elect for Gamawa and himself were grateful to the APC’s stakeholders in the local government for standing strongly behind them before, during and even after the election, which returned them elected.

The lawmaker-elect expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador Tuggar and the Director General of AYMTF, Mr. Usman Tuggar, as well as the entire people of Gamawa for their support.

“We lack words to thank these individuals and the entire people of Gamawa who worked tirelessly to ensure our success, we pray for God to unite the people of Gamawa the more,” the state assembly member-elect said while praying God to reward them abundantly for their doggedness during the election.

He recalled that the APC’s stakeholders in Gamawa have supported their aspirations massively from the electioneering process to the day they were announced winners.

He, therefore, called on the people of Gamawa not to relent in giving them meaningful contributions in order to enable them succeed in the discharge of their constitutional mandates, even as he called on the assembly member-elect for constructive criticisms from the people of Gamawa.

“They should not be telling us what we want to hear only, no, let them be telling us the truth about issues, what were the promises we made during our campaigns, what have we been able to do, what is it that we have not done so that we can move on the same page with them.

“We all have a stake as people of Gamawa. Gamawa is our home and we don’t have another home than Gamawa. There is no where we can be proud of like Gamawa, let us all put Gamawa first in whatever we will do,” he appealed.