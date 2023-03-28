  • Tuesday, 28th March, 2023

Second ‘Yellow Card’ Knocks out Uzoho from S’Leone Clash

Sport | 1 min ago

 An unnecessary time wasting antic has knocked out Francis Uzoho from Super Eagles’ next Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone in June. 

The Omonia Nicosia safe hands was flashed a second yellow card in the 90+2 minute of the clash with Guinea Bissau yesterday by the Moroccan referee.

He had earlier been cautioned for the same reason in the Match- day 1 against Sierra Leone in Abuja last June.

That caution came in the 86th minute as Nigeria precariously held their slim 2-1 lead over Sierra Leone in Abuja.

Incidentally, it is the reverse leg against Sierra Leone that Uzoho will miss. This is in accordance to Article 42.1 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, “a player who receives two cautions shall be automatically suspended from playing the following match.

Other Super Eagles players on ‘danger’ list include:  Calvin Bassey, Kenneth Omeruo and Oghenekaro Etebo who are all on one yellow cards each. 

Calvin Bassey and Oghenekaro Etebo were cautioned in Nigeria’s opening match with Sierra Leone while Omeruo got his yellow card in the 36th minute of the match in Guinea Bissau.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.