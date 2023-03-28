Second ‘Yellow Card’ Knocks out Uzoho from S’Leone Clash

An unnecessary time wasting antic has knocked out Francis Uzoho from Super Eagles’ next Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone in June.

The Omonia Nicosia safe hands was flashed a second yellow card in the 90+2 minute of the clash with Guinea Bissau yesterday by the Moroccan referee.

He had earlier been cautioned for the same reason in the Match- day 1 against Sierra Leone in Abuja last June.

That caution came in the 86th minute as Nigeria precariously held their slim 2-1 lead over Sierra Leone in Abuja.

Incidentally, it is the reverse leg against Sierra Leone that Uzoho will miss. This is in accordance to Article 42.1 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, “a player who receives two cautions shall be automatically suspended from playing the following match.

Other Super Eagles players on ‘danger’ list include: Calvin Bassey, Kenneth Omeruo and Oghenekaro Etebo who are all on one yellow cards each.

Calvin Bassey and Oghenekaro Etebo were cautioned in Nigeria’s opening match with Sierra Leone while Omeruo got his yellow card in the 36th minute of the match in Guinea Bissau.