Kogi APC Female Guber Aspirant Begs for Extension of Nomination Form Sales

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Kogi female governorship aspirant, Hajia Hadiza Ibrahim has appealed to the National Working Committee(NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to extend the sale of intent and examination forms to enable her participate in the primary.

This call came on the heels of the withdrawal of the one of the frontline governorship aspirants , James Abiodun Faleke from the race.

While addressing journalists in Lokoja yesterday, Hadiza Ibrahim pleaded with the APC leaders to extend the sale of forms.

Hajia Ibrahim, who expressed the shock at the news of the APC stalwart withdrawal from the governorship race, said that Faleke did not carry the large house along in his decision to withdraw.

She noted that she personally stepped down when she heard that James had obtained nomination forms, stressing that she had been contesting for governorship tick before now and has intention to contest again in 2023.

“A Student cannot know more than the teacher.” It is no longer news that Hon. James Faleke is also in the race for the governorship seat of Kogi State. Recall that he was the Governorship running mate of the late Prince Audu in 2015 and the ticket was cruising to victory before his sudden death. This development no doubt created a political vacuum that has been so difficult to fill. For this reason and more, I have decided to allow reason to prevail to ensure that the vacuum is filled for fairness and justice.

“I am stepping aside not because of any primordial sentiments but to aIIow Hon. James FaIeke as our leader to carry on with the vision. I wish to state that though, I have contested several times for the seat of Governor, I believe that Allah alone bestows leadership on whom’ He so wishes at the appointed time and so I will continually look up to Him”), she added

But with Faleke returning his nomination forms to the National Secretariat ,she therefore urged the party hierarchy to extend the sale of form a to enable her participate in the governorship on April 14, 2023.