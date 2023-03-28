Current Political Rascality Threatening Nigeria’s Democracy, Says Coalition Group

Oluchi Chibuzor



A coalition of five civil society organisations, has condemned the current political tension in the country describing it as, “a political rascality, irresponsibility, crudity, recklessness,” which threatens the nation’s democracy and national security.

They noted that they have watched recent events in the nation’s polity with keen interest and had observed a negative trend since the end of the recently held 2023 general election.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, yesterday, on the outcome of the general election, on behalf of the coalition, the convener, campaign for Dignity in Governance, Razak Olokun, said current political class must not throw caution in the air.

He said enough of political rascality over the 2023 general elections, and urged all stakeholders to galvanise the nation into good governance.

According to him, “We want to start by passing our warmest regards and salute to Nigerians for their commitment to the unity of Nigeria by coming out to express their democratic right in the just concluded general elections.

“Enough of political rascality over the 2023 general election. We in the civil society community have watched recent events in the nation’s body polity with keen interest. We have observed this negative trend since the end of the recently held 2023 general election, notwithstanding the inconclusiveness of two states gubernatorial elections, with deep feeling of anger and disbelief regarding the effect that the country seems to be moving away from the path of sanity and civility to a steady descent to anarchy and chaos.”

He maintained that due to this, “we as democrats, can no longer fold our arms and do nothing as responsible stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

“For the purpose of emphasis, what the country has been passing through since the 2023 general election is nothing more than political rascality, irresponsibility, crudity, recklessness, insensitivity and treasonable acts which threaten our nation’s democracy and national security.

“As you all know, we have been active players in Nigeria’s political life since the days of military despotism in the 80’s and 90’s.”

The coalition which include, Co-convener, Committee for the Protection of people’s Mandate, Nelson Ekujumi; Co-convener, Center for 21st Century Issues, Titi Akosa; Co-convener, Movement for Democratic Change, Raji Oyewumi; Co-convener, Center for Human and Socio-economic Rights, Alex Omotehinse, said Nigeria remains a project for all.

They noted that they have been very active since their tertiary education days as young adults till now noting that the Nigeria they hoped for remained a proverbial eldorado.

The group also noted that, “For the avoidance of doubt, our series of advocacy have brought us to follow in the footsteps of leading lights in the civil society movement such as the likes of Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Beko Ransome Kuti, Anthony Enahoro, Baba Omojola, Alfred Ilenre, Chima Ubani, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Cmdr. Dan Suleiman, Alao Aka Bashorun, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba, Ola Oni, Arthur Nwankwo, Prof Jadesola Akande, Alhaja Raliat Daniju, all of blessed memory.”