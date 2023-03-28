Ayu: Only PDP NEC Can Suspend Me, Those Goading Ward Exco Are Ignorant

•Wike supports suspension, says chairman should have left

•Court restrains party’s national chair from parading self as one

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, reacted to his purported suspension by the executive committee of his ward in Igyorovo, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, saying it was of no effect as only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party that has the constitutional right to suspend him.

But the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed support for Ayu’s suspension, saying ordinarily the national chairman should have left on his own volition without prodding, because he led the party to colossal failure.

This is as a Benue High Court, has restrained Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, Ayu reiterated that as national chairman and indeed, national officer, only the NEC of the party as contained in section 57(7] could suspend him.

“For starters, Article 57(7) of the PDP Constitution as Amended in 2017 expressly prohibits any organ of the party or executive committee of the party at the Ward or State Level from taking any disciplinary measure against any member of the party’s National Executive Committee,” he explained.

Accordingly, Ayu said the purported suspension is, “Therefore, an exercise in futility as it derives its strength majority from gross illiteracy, ignorance, gambling and desperation. It has only mischief, drama and propaganda value.

“But more than this, the so-called suspension letter was written by an illiterate before hand, and only given to the coerced members to sign somewhere in Makurdi.

“This is why the original date is tippex and 24 March imposed on it. And this is also why it states that the presidential/NASS and Governorship/State Assembly elections held on 25th and 18th March, 2023 respectively.

“From what we know, the document itself is fraudulent as the signatures of the Ward Executives were forged or obtained under duress. The chairman, his deputy and legal adviser didn’t sign. The 14th person on the list didn’t sign too. She was at NKST Ambighir for the Holy Communion.

“In fact, the same applies for Nos. 5, 8 and 16. At the time, they were supposed to be in Makurdi with the other coerced, intimidated and induced members of the Exco; they were actually in their villages, going about their normal businesses,” Ayu declared.

Speaking further, Ayu said, “Up till now, about nine members of the Ward Exco are still being held hostage in a location in Makurdi for obvious reasons. And expectedly, their mobile numbers have been switched off. It is instructive.

“The general public is hereby advised to ignore rumours to this heinous effect. Those behind the plot are only investing in expensive illusions,” he stated

Ayu said his purported suspension was the handiwork of those he described as “some members of the Exco are only being teleguided by political gamblers to cause mischief and nothing more.”

Nevertheless, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he was in support of Ayu’s suspension.

Wike, who spoke on a television programme, stated that he supported the move because Ayu played a major role in the colossal failure of the PDP in the 2023 general election.

“First of all, if you are a member of the party, will you be happy with the way the party is today? It is only in this country that you see someone, who has failed woefully and without any conscience would still like to occupy the position,” he said.

He noted that in advanced countries, once as the head of the party, he had led the party to such colossal failure, he did not need anybody to tell him to quit honourably.

“So those in his ward from Benue are angry. Why are they angry before now? Ayu ought to have left that office. People were saying we were pushing for Ayu to leave and that we had a hidden agenda to make PDP fail.

“Ayu remained and PDP didn’t win. You lost your unit. As national chairman, you lost your ward; as national chairman, you lost your local government; as national chairman of the party, not only did you take a distant third in the presidential election, you also lost in the state gubernatorial election,” Wike explained.

A Benue High Court has restrained Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

The restraining order with particulars SUIT NO. MHC/85/2023. MOTION NO. MHC/633M/2023 between Conrad Yerhide Utaan as the plaintiff and Senator Ayu, as plaintiff applicant and M. T. Assoh, Esq. for Plaintiff/Applicant J. Idu – Court Clerk, dated March 27 2023, with Justice W.I. Kpochi presiding stated, “By this ex-parte application the Plaintiff/Applicant principally seek the order couched thus:

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 1st defendant Senator Dr. Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) having lost membership of the party, pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice already filed.”

“The application is supported by a fifteen (15) paragraph affidavit to which is annexed three exhibits as Exhibits A1, A2 and B which are the Applicant’s membership card of the 2nd defendant, receipts for payment of dues and a vote of no confidence passed on the 1st Defendant/Respondent by the Igyorov Council Ward of the 2nd Defendant in Gboko Local Government, Benue State.

“Upon hearing Mr. M. T. Assoh of Learned Counsel ably move the application and upon a dispassionate consideration of the facts placed before me in the pool of the affidavit evidence, and again, upon the consideration of the issues distilled in the written address by M. T. Assoh of Learned Counsel, it is my candid view that this is a proper case to grant the interim injunction as craved.

“Consequently, this application is hereby granted in terms of the reliefs captured in the motion papers as herein before reproduced. It is so ordered.”

The suit was adjourned to 17/4/2023 for hearing, and signed by Awuse Emmanuel Msughter, registrar of the court.