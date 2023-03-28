  • Tuesday, 28th March, 2023

Adeleke Prostrates to Greet Aregbesola at Commissioning of Ilesha Passport Office

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke prostrated on Tuesday to greet Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola at the official commissioning of Ilesha passport office

Adeleke is attending an ongoing commissioning of Ilesa Passport Production Centre and Passport Front at the Nigerian Immigration Service, Ilesa East Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Adeleke arrived the venue at about 12:30pm, a few minutes after his Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, arrived the venue.

Immediately he saw Aregbesola, Gov Adeleke prostrated for the Minister and hugged the former governor so warmly.

Details later…

