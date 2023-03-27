Nigerian Breweries Plc Brands Rooting for Eagles’ Comeback

Super Eagles have been assured of total support from Nigerian Breweries Plc brands Goldberg, Life Continental, and Zagg Energy Drink, as they seek to bounce back after their surprise defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers last Friday.

Though that defeat suffered by coach Jose Peseiro’s men left a bitter taste in the mouths of many, the Nigerian Breweries brands have expressed their commitment to the team and the belief that they will bounce back stronger and more determined in today’s reverse leg fixture in Bissau.

Goldberg, a high-quality lager beer with a smooth and appealing taste, has long been associated with fostering unity and celebrating the shared values of its customers.

The premium beer aims to inspire the Eagles to achieve great things again that will re-enact the golden moments that the team has always been synonymous with.

“Nothing spoil, we’ll bounce back! We keep cheering till the final whistle and let’s go @NGSuper Eagles #OmoluabiFC,” said a post on Goldberg’s Instagram page after the match and ahead of today’s Match-day four duel in Bissau.

Life, a fine-quality continental lager beer known for its deep connection to Nigeria’s culture and history, is made for celebrations of progress in every phase of one’s life. By backing the Super Eagles, Life beer emphasizes its commitment to the nation’s progress and its belief in the power of resilience and hard work to overcome challenges. Zagg Energy Drink, a recent addition to the Nigerian Breweries portfolio, is focused on providing its consumers with a boost of energy and mental focus.

The Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Beer, Francis Obiajulu, reiterated the support for the Super Eagles and the other national teams is for all seasons and not just when the going is good.

“As a responsible brand, our support is through thick and thin, not just when the going is good. I can assure you we are still solidly behind the Super Eagles and we are backing them to soar high in Monday’s second leg.” Obiajulu declared.