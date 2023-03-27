Ayu: Only NEC Can Suspend Me 

*Says those instigating ward exco ignorant

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu Monday reacted to his suspension by the executive committee of his ward, Igyorovo in Gboko local government in Benue state, stating that it is of no effect as only the National Executive Committee (NEC) has the constitutional right to suspend him.

Ayu said that as national chairman and indeed as a national officer, only the NEC of the party as contained in section 57(7] can suspend him.

A statement by Simon Imobo-Tswam

(Special Adviser to the National Chairman on Media and Communications) said that the party wished clarify as follows:

“For starters, Article 57(7) of the PDP Constitution as Amended in 2017 expressly prohibits any organ of the party or executive committee of the party at the Ward or State Level from taking any disciplinary measure against any member of the party’s National Executive Committee.”

Accordingly, Ayu said that the purported suspension is, “therefore, an exercise in futility as it derives its strength majority” from gross illiteracy, ignorance, gambling and desperation. It has only mischief, drama and propaganda value.”

He continued, “But more than this, the so-called suspension letter was written by an illiterate before hand, and only given to the coerced members to sign somewhere in Makurdi.

“This is why the original date is typexed and 24 March imposed on it. And this is also why it states that the presidential/NASS and Governorship/State Assembly elections held on 25th and 18th March, 2023 respectively.

‘From what we know, document itself is fraudulent as the signatures of the Ward Executives were forged or obtained under duress.

”The chairman, his deputy and legal adviser didn’t sign. The 14th person on the list didn’t sign too. She was at NKST Ambighir for the Holy Communion.

” In fact, the same applies for Nos. 5, 8 and 16. At the time they were supposed to be in Makurdi with the other coerced, intimidated and induced members of the Exco, they were actually in their villages, going about their normal businesses.”, Ayu declared.

The embattled national chairman of the PDP said that “Up till now, about nine members of the Ward Exco are still being held hostage in a location in Makurdi for obvious reasons. And expectedly, their mobile numbers have been switched off. It is instructive.

“The general public is hereby advised to ignore rumours to this heinous effect. Those behind the plot are only investing in expensive illusions.”, he stated

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that he is in support of the suspension of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.

The Executive Committee of the PDP in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, suspended Ayu on Sunday, after passing a vote of no confidence on him for anti-party activities.

THISDAY reports that, speaking on the issue, Wike stated that he supports the move because Ayu played a major role in the colossal failure of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

“First of all, if you are a member of the party will you be happy with the way the party is today, it is only in this country that you see someone who has failed woefully and without any conscience would still like to occupy the position

“In advanced countries like you see and you are the head of the party, I feel like such a colossal failure you do not need anybody to tell you to turn in the towel

“So those in his ward from Benue are angry. Why are they angry? Before now Ayu ought to have left that office, people were saying we were pushing for Ayu to leave and that we had a hidden agenda to make PDP fail

“Ayu remained and PDP didn’t win, you lost your unit as National Chairman, you lost your ward as National Chairman, you lost your Local government as National Chairman of the party. Not only did you take a distant third in the presidential election you also lost in the state gubernatorial election,” Wike explained.