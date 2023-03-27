Adamawa Rerun: INEC Tasked to Demonstrate Integrity, NeutralityEmameh Gabriel in Abuja

Ahead of the rerun governorship election in Adamawa State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies in the state, has been called to play by rules of engagement for the good, peace and unity of the state.



The call was made yesterday by a pro-democracy group, Concerned Citizens for Peace and Development, during a press conference at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Secretariat, Abuja.



Addressing newsmen at the briefing, National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Dominic Ogakwu, said, “The 2023 governorship election of Adamawa State has become a world centre of attraction, which has now become a debacle of power tussle between the incumbent governor, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and Senator Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru (Binani), Senator Representing Adamawa Central.”



Expressing concern over Binani, who was in the first place a contestant, being “given the contract to print INEC sensitive papers in the same Adamawa State, the group said “declaring an inconclusive election after announcing results from twenty one local government areas by the INEC Returning Officer, Professor Mohammed Mele, is not tenable.



He said, “Adamawa is too big to be put in a handbag, however expensive. The INEC must demonstrate that it is independent and above board by explaining how the units for the rerun increased from 69 to 77 polling units as widely spread on social media. Any action not in tandem with the Electoral Act and its guidelines will not be permitted by the good people of Adamawa.”

While noting that only fairness and justice were what would save Adamawa from the claws of crisis, he said, “It is also pertinent to draw the attention of the local and international community that Binani was never announced winner of the Adamawa governorship election.”