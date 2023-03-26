  • Monday, 27th March, 2023

PAP: Ex-Agitators Lauds Ndiomu’s Strides, Says Niger Delta On Path Of Economic Recovery

Life & Style | 2 days ago

The Strategic Communication Committee (STRATCOM) – a body comprising leaders of ex-agitators drawn from phases one, two and three of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has stated that the Niger Delta region is on the path of economy recovery.

The body while commending the PAP Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) for his strides in the last six months since assumption of office, said his policy initiatives is reforming the Programme.

STRATCOM Chairman, Nature Dumale-Kieghe who led other members to the Amnesty Office in Abuja on Friday, decried the entitlement mentality imbibed by some ex-agitators. He noted that the policy initiatives introduced by General Ndiomu were to transform delegates from being dependent on the monthly stipends, to become proud entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

Responding, the Interim Administrator expressed appreciation to the members of STRATCOM for the high sense of maturity and patience exhibited, as well as having faith in his administration’s ability to change the fortunes of ex-agitators.

“If the current policy initiatives were introduced at the inception of the PAP, delegates would have been weaned off the sixty-five thousand naira stipends and progressed to being self-sustaining.

“The NSA has given his endorsement for the legacy projects particularly the cooperative society which is being processed for registration with funds already set aside for take-off,” he said.

General Ndiomu noted that debts from the arbitrary scholarship award, obligation to contractors, monthly stipend payments which has been scaled down to an extent and other running costs, were still overwhelming burden on the finances of the Programme.

“We will engage some members of the diplomatic community and relevant donor as well as development agencies for their buy-in to enhance the sustainability of the legacy projects to drive the socio economic process in the Niger Delta,” Ndiomu added.

The PAP boss further posited that the entitlement mentality among some persons in the region, and the atmosphere of violence, must change for healthy competition and economic development to prevail.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.