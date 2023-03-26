Breaking: Ex-CGS, Gen Oladipo Diya, is Dead

Former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen Oladipo Diya (rtd), is dead. He died in the early hours of Sunday.

Diya, who was Chief of General Staff under the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, was aged 78.

His death was announced in a statement by his son, Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on Sunday morning.

The statement read: “On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband,Father, Grandfather, brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

“Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023. Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.”