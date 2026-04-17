Journalists Demand Urgent Legislation to Address Injustice Against Abuja Indigenous Communities

Funmi Ogundare

Media organisations Thursday called on the National Assembly to urgently enact legislation that would protect the rights of Abuja Original Inhabitants (AOIs), citing decades of political, economic and social marginalisation since the creation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They made the call at the end of a one-day summit on Environmental Justice and the Rights of Abuja Indigenous People, in Lagos, where participants stressed that the proposed bill would establish an institutional framework to address historical injustices suffered by the original inhabitants following the 1976 takeover of their ancestral lands for the development of the nation’s capital.

In a communiqué signed by some journalists including Adewale Adeoye, Kasali Akinwale, Usman Kadir and Mariam Usman, drawn from various media organisations, they described the proposed legislation as a paradigm shift from perks to institutional provisions capable of addressing fundamental issues affecting over two million indigenous residents of the FCT.

They also urged the country to domesticate the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples adopted in 2007, as well as relevant conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), noting that many countries had already implemented legal protections for indigenous communities.

According to them, “Despite Abuja’s reputation as one of Africa’s most modern cities, the original landowners continue to face hardship, with limited access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities.”

They argued that appointing individuals from indigenous communities into political positions does not address deep-seated structural injustice.

The summit, organised by the Network of Journalists on Indigenous Issues with support from the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education and the MacArthur Foundation, also featured media training sessions on reporting environmental and indigenous issues.

In his remarks, Editor of Vanguard, Wale Akinola, urged journalists to amplify indigenous voices and broaden environmental reporting beyond oil spills and gas flaring to include deforestation, displacement and land rights.

He emphasised accuracy, cultural sensitivity and data-driven reporting as essential tools for credible coverage.

He also noted that the relocation of Nigeria’s capital to Abuja had resulted in the loss of ancestral lands and declining livelihoods for indigenous communities, stressing the need for comprehensive legal provisions to address their grievances.

Similarly, former a News Editor of The Punch, Felix Oboagwina, said sustained advocacy was necessary to ensure the proposed bill becomes law, adding that the movement required a strong and identifiable voice to champion the cause.

Participants recommended the establishment of an AOIs Bill of Rights, payment of compensation, improved access to education and healthcare, and the creation of a legally recognised coalition to harmonise demands and strengthen advocacy efforts.

They also called for Abuja to be granted statehood and for indigenous groups to build a unified, well-structured organisation capable of engaging stakeholders and documenting grievances.

“Addressing the concerns of Abuja’s original inhabitants would strengthen democracy, promote justice and foster inclusive national development,” they stated.