Keyamo Appeals to Airlines for Restraint over Planned Price Hike, Suspension of Operations, Promises FG Will Address High Cost of Aviation Fuel

Chinedu Eze

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo, has appealed to Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to exercise restraint in their plan to increase airfares and also to suspend any consideration to stop operation over the high price of aviation fuel, known as Jet A1 and promised that the federal government would address the problem.

Keyamo said that a high-level emergency stakeholders’ meeting has been scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026 in Abuja, to bring together all relevant stakeholders and regulatory authorities with a view to achieving a prompt, practical, and sustainable resolution.

The operators had earlier in the week written a letter to Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) dated April 14, 2026, urging them to bring down the cost of aviation fuel and argued that while crude oil price increased by 30%, the marketers increased price of a litre of aviation fuel by 300%, adding that if there was no adjustment to the cost of the product, they might consider suspending operations on April 30, 2026.

However, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development wrote a letter to AON on April 16, 2026 titled, “Three Hundred Percent Increase in Jet A1 Fuel: Appeal for Restraint on Airfare Adjustment and Suspension of Operation,” and called on the operators to stop planned suspension of flights.

Keyamo urged the airlines to exercise restraint with respect to any proposed increase in airfares at this time.

“While the prevailing cost pressures on your operations are fully acknowledged, any immediate upward adjustment in ticket prices would impose significant hardship on the travelling public, potentially depress demand, and limit accessibility to air transport for a broad segment of Nigerians.

“Secondly, I appeal for the reconsideration of any planned suspension of flight operations. Such action would have far-reaching adverse implications for the national economy, disrupt critical mobility and logistics networks, erode public confidence, and undermine the progress recorded under the ongoing reforms within the aviation sector.

“I wish to formally assure you that the concerns raised by your members have received the full attention of the Federal Government and we shall take immediate steps to address the issues,” the Minister said.

Keyamo also said in the letter, “Let me reiterate that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu accords the aviation sector the highest strategic importance. In line with the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act, 2022, the sector remains a critical national asset essential to trade facilitation, national security, employment generation, and overall economic integration. You will also acknowledge that the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has initiated unprecedented reforms in the sector aimed at supporting the growth and sustenance of the businesses of local operators.”

He also commended the airline operators for their resilience, professionalism, and steadfast commitment in sustaining air transport services under “evidently difficult conditions.”