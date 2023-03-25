‘The Xpression with CDO’ Tours Campuses

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

About 52 universities will experience ‘The Xpression with CDO’ as it embarks on its campus tour, tagged ‘The Xpression with CDO Campus Tour”. This was disclosed in Lagos on Wednesday by the founder, John Ikeotuonye, popularly known as CDO. ‘The Xpression with CDO’ is a platform set up with the mission of taking the word of God to unusual places through gospel music.

“It’s a project that by our own measure we are looking at two years for the first phase,” CDO said. “And for the first phase has mapped out about 52 universities that we would visit in the first two years. But our intension is that every university in Nigeria experiences ‘The Xpression with CDO’. We intend to visit every university; every higher institution in the country.”

CDO explained that there are over 30 artistes that have indicated their support. The artistes have over the year followed ‘The Xpression’ to their events and they are always willing to come along whenever they are called upon. “And also we have some new artistes too that have identified with the platform. So, it’s a platform that is set up for urban gospel, for us to reach the world for us to be able to go out there.”

But most importantly, “the spirit behind is the spirit of Christ. So in all the entertainment in everything, one thing is sure that it is Christ we are preaching, that it is Christ that we are bringing to the world,” he stated. The tour which is billed to commence on Friday, the 31st of March will take-off at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Rita Obi, the tour coordinator further noted that “For now we are staring from the western part of Nigeria. Our first school is OAU from there we move to Ekiti, and then to UI. From there we move to Bowen and then LAUTECH. Our focus now is the west. When we are done with the west, we are moving to the south-south and then to the south-east and to the North.”