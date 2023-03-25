Banks Comply with CBN Directive in Enugu, Attend to Customers

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Commercial banks in Enugu State opened on Saturday in compliance with the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The CBN had directed all banks to load their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), as well as conduct physical operations in the banking halls throughout the weekend to ease the circulation of banknotes of various denominations.

“Branches of commercial banks will operate on Saturdays and Sundays to attend to customers’ cash needs,” part of the apex bank’s statement read.

When THISDAY visited some commercial banks in the state, the bank officials were seen attending to customers inside the banking hall.

At one of the First City Monument Bank (FCNB) branches in the state, officials were mostly attending to customers who wanted to withdraw and deposit their money.

It was the same situation at one of the Access Bank branches in the state.

Unlike in the days when customers queued for hours to withdraw money, only a few people were seen standing at ATM points and carrying out transactions.