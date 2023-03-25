  • Saturday, 25th March, 2023

Banks Comply with CBN Directive in Enugu, Attend to Customers

Nigeria | 10 mins ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu 

Commercial banks in Enugu State opened on Saturday in compliance with the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The CBN had directed all banks to load their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), as well as conduct physical operations in the banking halls throughout the weekend to ease the circulation of banknotes of various denominations.

“Branches of commercial banks will operate on Saturdays and Sundays to attend to customers’ cash needs,” part of the apex bank’s statement read.

When THISDAY visited some commercial banks in the state, the bank officials were seen attending to customers inside the banking hall. 

At one of the First City Monument Bank (FCNB) branches in the state, officials were mostly attending to customers who wanted to withdraw and deposit their money. 

It was the same situation at one of the Access Bank branches in the state.

Unlike in the days when customers queued for hours to withdraw money, only a few people were seen standing at ATM points and carrying out transactions.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.