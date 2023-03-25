APC Begins Screening of Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Governorship Aspirants

• Don’t be a tribal leader, Adeyemi tells Bello

•My profile dwarfs other aspirants, says Ohiare

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the April 10 governorship primary, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the screening of governorship aspirants for Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed November 11, 2023 for the conduct of the three governorship elections.

Addressing journalists after his screening on Saturday in Abuja, a former Executive Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Dr. Sanusi Ohiare said it was time for someone with his kind of skills to come in and consolidate on what Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, had done.

He said while he was not trying to look down on other aspirants, his profile dwarfed his competitors.

According to him, “Check our profiles. I am not trying to downplay anybody’s efforts but if you look at our profiles, the kind of leadership we need now is to move the state forward, you will know that none of them come close to me.

Ohiare said if he emerges as the next governor of the state, he would transform Kogi and turn it to a logistics hub.

He said: “Kogi has some certain advantages, for instance the River Niger and River Benue it used to be a trade zone. So we have plans to work with the federal government and private sector to build an inland port. This inland port come with a lot of other benefits and investments. We have a railway that runs between Itakpe and Warri. We want to connect it to Abuja, effectively to Kaduna and Kano and build an airport. The idea is to make Kogi as the logistics hub of the country. Kogi can serve the northern part of the country in terms of business and trade.”

Also, the Senator representing Kogi west in the Senate, Senator Smart Adeyemi has called on the Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello not to become a tribal leader.

He said the call became imperative following speculations in some quarters that Bello was working towards ensuring that an Ebira man succeeded him.

Adeyemi, while speaking after he was screened to contest the primary said Bello had shown that he was a statesman with the way he made his appointments in the state.

His words: “Democracy is all about the people. And I want to appeal to Governor Yahaya Bello, who tried to be a statesman in the way he has done his appointment. But what will define Yahaya Adoza Bello’s administration is the courage to which he eventually decides who he gives his support to. You should not allow people to you turn into a tribal leader.

“Okun west in the last 30 years, we have not produced a governor. And we are not conquered, we are not slaves. So we are eminently qualified to govern our state.”

Adeyemi said it was important for any political party including the APC to zone the governorship ticket to Kogi west.

The lawmaker said there was no doubt that he was eminently qualified to govern the state considering his wealth of experience.

He said he would be coming with a radical approach to galvanize the socio economic development of the state by creating job opportunities and going into joint ventures to set up industries and factories that provide jobs for people.